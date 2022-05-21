news, local-news, development, shopping

Local residents have voiced a mix of pleasure and discontent at the new Thornlands shopping precinct which broke ground on May 5. Situated on the corner of Boundary Road and Panorama Drive in Thornlands, Paradise Gardens Shopping Village sits on the former site of the iconic 'Round Shop'. The precinct will include a supermarket, service station, medical centre, specialty retailers and a pub as well as 1.4 hectares of privately owned and maintained greenspace intended for community use. Both the state member for Redlands Kim Richards and Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the new development will increase access to retail opportunities for local residents. However, resident Merilee Mann said she is confused as to why the area needs a third shopping centre. "We already have Crystal Waters shops in Island Outlook Avenue and another (with some shops unoccupied) in Panorama Drive," Ms Mann said. "There is a BP service station in South Street, medical centres in Crystal Waters shops and another in Cleveland-Redland Bay Rd," she said. "It looks as though the new centre will be competing with existing businesses for services, sales and staff." Another resident, Tamara Healey, said she is concerned about the introduction of a pub given its close proximity to the young families in Kinross. "Why does there have to be a pub? Not ideal with young families in Kinross," she said. Developers say incorporating surrounding vegetation and greenspace was central to the development's design with Mayor Williams explaining how the greenspace would be of benefit to young families. "There are young families moving into Kinross that want access to not only the retail opportunities, but that community field where they can build a hub," she said. Not all residents voiced their dissatisfaction, however, with one local excited that the site of the old Round Shop will finally be developed for community use. "I really missed the round shop when it was pulled down. Quirky, selling groceries, petrol also post office," Capalaba resident Maree Walker said. "I look forward to the new precinct. The land was deforested years ago and just doing nothing for the community or habitat," she said. Construction on the new shopping precinct is expected to last 18 months.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175071077/1ab4266f-68bb-4859-9df0-b8d1aefd9f36.JPG/r138_321_5888_3570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg