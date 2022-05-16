news, local-news, alleged, assault, police, voting, pre poll, election

Police were called to a pre-polling booth in Cleveland after an alleged altercation between two men over placement of political signage on Monday morning. Police attended the address on Bloomfield Street and spoke to witnesses and those allegedly involved. A statement from police said at about 6.30am a 34-year-old man and a 49-year-old man became involved in a verbal altercation over the placement of political signs out the front of a pre-polling booth on Bloomfield Street. The 34-year-old Ormiston man then allegedly pushed the 49-year-old man, causing him to stumble backwards. Witnesses say the allegations were reported to the local returning officer. A spokesperson for the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) said because the incident occurred outside the polling place it would be a police matter rather than a matter for the AEC. Investigations by police are ongoing. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/fb2729f8-e338-4dab-a272-01ead691032d.JPG/r0_713_4107_3033_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg