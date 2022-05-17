news, local-news, travel, travel associates, cleveland, flight, book, agent, international, tourist

Redland residents have caught the travel bug post-COVID, itching to visit family overseas and explore new cities as business booms for a Cleveland travel agency. While some of the world is still off limits for tourists, many wonders are open once again for globetrotters keen to visit international landmarks. Australian international borders re-opened in February and Travel Associates Cleveland travel advisor and team leader Marlena Holden said Redland residents were rushing in to book trips. "There has been a big increase now that the borders have reopened and we are happy to be booking international travel again after such a long time," Ms Holden said. "I'd say people are thinking more about their bucket list holidays now that we've lost the last two years of travel." Ms Holden said throughout COVID, the business stayed open to manage and process cancellations, refunds and postponed holidays, but their staff was halved as things slowed down. "We've been in business here for almost 15 years with a team of six advisors prior to COVID to look after our client base," she said. "We stayed in contact with our clients with updates on their holiday and are proud to say that we refunded all our clients." She said cruises had been popular in recent bookings and that many trips involved visiting loved ones. "We're booking a lot of trips to see friends and family, especially to the UK," Ms Holden said. "Fiji is a popular place for a relaxing holiday. Being so close it's easy to travel to and has lots to offer couples, families and groups travelling together. "It's been exciting to help our clients book to see family and friends that they haven't seen in years. It makes our job very rewarding." Ms Holden said people were looking for help booking trips now more than ever. "We're here for our clients to keep up to date with all travel requirements, manage changes to their holiday and between the team, we have over 50 years experience."

