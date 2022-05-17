news, local-news, weather

South East Queensland copped a deluge of rain on the weekend with constant showers forcing road closures and flood warnings. As the weekend's deluge eases across the state, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts light and moderate rainfall to continue for the next few days. Tuesday is expected to bring about partly cloudy skies and an 80 per cent chance of rain most likely falling from the late morning. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall between 16 and 19 while a maximum of 25 degrees is predicted for the day. Wednesday can expect similar conditions with only a lower chance of rain at 50 per cent. Light winds are forecast as overnight temperatures are to fall between 15 and 19 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s. More rain is expected on Thursday with a 70 per cent chance of showers near the coast and 40 per cent elsewhere. Light winds are forecast to become southeasterly during the day at 15 to 25km/h. Temperatures will rise to low to mid 20s during the day and will drop between 11 and 16 overnight. Similar conditions are forecast for Friday with a slightly higher chance of rain. There is a 90 per cent chance of rain falling on the weekend with approximately 5 to 15mm forecast for Saturday and 3 to 8mm on Sunday. Logan and the Scenic Rim can expect similar conditions throughout the week with temperatures dropping to as low as 13 degrees overnight on Friday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175071077/7645df7f-c5cc-4d8d-917e-5447e861a8bb.jpg/r0_96_640_458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Wet weather to continue for region as Bureau of Meteorology forecasts light showers through the week Jeremy Cook