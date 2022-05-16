news, local-news, alleged, assault, police, voting, pre poll, election

Multiple witnesses claim Bowman candidate Henry Pike and a Labor Party volunteer were involved in an altercation outside the Cleveland polling booth at Bloomfield street on Monday morning. An LNP spokesperson confirmed Mr Pike was involved but said he denied any allegations of assault. "He was acting in self-defence after multiple provocations by Labor volunteers attaching signage to Mr Pike's marque," the spokesperson said. "He will cooperate with any inquiries to clear his name." A statement from police said two men became involved in a verbal altercation over the placement of political signs outside a pre-polling booth on Bloomfield Street at about 6.30am. Police allege a 34-year-old Ormiston man pushed a 49-year-old man, causing him to stumble backwards. "The overwhelming experience of this campaign has been the civil and orderly conduct of volunteers from all sides of politics at pre-poll locations," the spokesperson said. "This is an unfortunate outlier and the party calls for more respect from all volunteers. "Two LNP volunteers have made formal complaints to police in relation to the behaviour of the Labor worker." Witnesses say the allegations were reported to the local returning officer. A spokesperson for the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) said because the incident occurred outside the polling place it would be a police matter rather than a matter for the AEC. Under the Australian Constitution, a person is prohibited from being a candidate for federal parliament while serving or awaiting a sentence for a crime punishable by a year or more in prison. Investigations by police are ongoing.

