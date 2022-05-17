news, local-news, henry pike, hooning, cleveland, cctv, cameras, redland city council, funding, election promise

The LNP will put $175,000 surveillance cameras at Cleveland Point to deter hoons if the party wins the upcoming federal election as fed up residents push for more action. LNP Bowman candidate Henry Pike said Redland families had expressed their concerns about hoons across the region throughout his 2022 election campaign. "Cleveland Point is one of the best spots in the Redlands, but sadly we've seen a growing number of hoons occupy this space in the evening and engage in disruptive and anti-social behaviour," Mr Pike said. "I've spoken to many locals about the disruption these groups have caused and the need for a permanent solution to restore the peace." Redland City Council has hired and mobilised temporary cameras at the Cleveland VMR car park, which Mr Pike said had already led to a reduction of hooning activity. The funding would allow Council to permanently install CCTV cameras, similar to those at Victoria Point Reserve and Capalaba Region Park. "The CCTV will increase community safety, encourage appropriate use of public spaces, detect, reduce and prevent unlawful and antisocial behaviour and also help Queensland police to identify and prosecute offenders," Mr Pike said. Last month, Redland residents wrote to the Redland City Bulletin to reveal hooning hotspots, with Cleveland and Alexandra Hills topping the list. Linda said more police were needed to patrol Cleveland. "Cleveland RSL to Cleveland Point to VMR and Sommersea Drive are hooning hotspots," she said. "Not just hoons but tradies and fast cars doing well in excess of 50km in 50km areas." The Capalaba Road Policing Unit has also focused its resources to crackdown on hoon behaviour in the Redlands.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/8735e4bb-e0fc-431e-adc2-8ad7599ecc82.jpg/r0_199_4032_2477_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg