COUNCILLOR Peter Mitchell says "substandard behaviour" at Redland City Council meetings has impacted decision making and eroded trust. The Division 2 councillor has called on his colleagues to "raise the bar" after a series of breaches to standing orders at recent general meetings. He labelled some behaviour "childish" and said the meeting standards were not up to community expectations. "I think the behaviour is on show for all to see, the people who interrupt, talk over the chair and use language that is perhaps disrespectful to officers and their fellow councillors," Cr Mitchell said. "While each individual incident might be treated as water of a duck's back ... cumulatively I think it has impacted on good decision making. "I think the group is less high functioning and less effective for the community because of that cumulative and collective substandard behaviour. "We wouldn't allow some of it in our primary schools, yet here we are on show." Cr Mitchell said the behaviour had forced Mayor Karen Williams to "water down" how she chaired general meetings for the benefit of some councillors. "I don't think the permission for [the Mayor] to be a strong chair has been given by the councillors as a collective," he said. "Skillfully skirting on the edges of legality, confidentiality or respect has become a bit of a sport, where if you're crafty enough, you can get away with it. I just don't see it as necessary." Cr Mitchell said the behaviour on display at meetings was discouraging people from putting their hand up for public office. "Why would great, young, intelligent people want to stand if that is what you see?," he said. "The mental health of many politicians has suffered significantly. I have seen it during my time in council. "Some [councillors] are talking the talk, but not walking the walk." Cr Mitchell said "self-interested pontification" had been allowed at meetings because of a failure to call out breaches to standing orders. "Sometimes [issues] are raised as if it is the first time ever," he said. "After perhaps several hours of discussion together, they [councillors] go back to the beginning. That is against the code of conduct. "Collectively we have not called that out enough ..." Read more local news here

