Redland residents have been urged to take responsibility for their furry friends as dog attacks rise in the region. Last month a man was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with face injuries from a dog bite at Victoria Point. Redland City Council Mayor Karen Williams said dog attacks in 2021 had increased by 21 per cent from the previous year. "Data shows that dog attacks tend to occur primarily through owners having their dogs off-leash in public places or who fail to contain their dog effectively to their property," she said. "Council acknowledges that pets play a vital role in the community for companionship, but residents and visitors need to take responsibility for their dogs. "By ensuring your dog is kept within their fenced yard and on a lead at all times in public places, except when in a designated off-leash area, you can help keep your dog and the community safe." Ms Williams said dogs should be micro-chipped, walked on lead unless in an off-leash area, picked up after in public places and prevented from attacking of scaring people or animals. She said owners should be mindful of how often their dogs bark as excessive barking could become a neighbourhood nuisance. "Some dog owners may not be aware of the barking issue, Council encourages concerned neighbours to speak with the dog owner in the first instance," she said. She also recommended pet owners take responsibility for their cats. "Straying cats can get injured or impact native wildlife, so for their safety and your peace of mind, cats must be contained to their property either indoors or within an enclosure, and always remember to register and microchip your cat." To learn more about responsible pet ownership on Redlands Coast, visit Council's website.

