As rising cost of living pressures continue to stretch household budgets, Queensland's health promotion agency Health and Wellbeing Queensland have released a guide to reducing grocery bills. The agency suggests weekly grocery shops are contributing to higher living costs and recommends several suggestions for reducing household food spending. Health and Wellbeing Queensland Principal Nutritionist Mathew Dick encourages Queenslanders to plan their weekly shop carefully in order to save money. "We know Queensland household budgets are under pressure now more than ever, and people are feeling the pinch at the supermarket check-out," he said. Mr Dick is urging shoppers to plan ahead when going to supermarkets by browsing catalogues for specials in order to limit impulse purchases. "It's possible to keep your weekly shop healthy and low-cost by being a savvy shopper and getting as much use out of your groceries as possible," said Mr Dick. "This includes planning your meals, stocking up on specials and minimising waste in the kitchen," he said. "Cooking bigger batches and freezing meals will help stretch your food further and save you time." Health and Wellbeing Queensland's tips also include bulking up meals with legumes, buying in-season vegetables, reducing food waste, storing food properly to maximise freshness and regular hydration to prevent overeating. The latest batch of data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on household spending during the March quarter showed Queensland households were spending 11.1 per cent more per month on food and 5 per cent more in total. Nationally, household spending increased 7.7 per cent.

