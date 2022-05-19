news, local-news, birkdale, whitewater rafting, centre, redland city council, birkdale community precinct, karen williams, flood, weather

Emergency services could be better prepared for swift water rescue efforts during extreme weather events with training opportunities at the Redland Whitewater Centre. The Redland Whitewater Rafting Centre at the Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP) is set to host the Canoe Slalom events during the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Draft Master Plan for the BCP approved by Council and released last week outlines the venue could be used for swift-water rescue training post-Olympics. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the multi-layered benefits of the venue became clear during torrential rain and flooding across Queensland last week. "We have all seen vision of the recent flooding and swift-water rescues in the news and I take my hat off to the brave men and women from our emergency services agencies who are out there helping our community," Ms Williams said. "Currently there are limited training facilities in Queensland to hone these swift-water rescue skills, opening the door for the Redland Whitewater Centre to be home to an emergency services and swift-water rescue training program. "Basing this sort of training at the Redlands Coast venue will not only deliver important emergency services capabilities, it will also provide ongoing economic benefits." At a function for the release of the BCP Draft Master Plan, Mayor Karen Williams admitted she could not say how much the precinct, including the whitewater rafting facility, would cost to maintain or who would be responsible for running costs. Council is organising a Legacy Working Group for the precinct to decide how the area should be used post-Olympics to benefit generations to come. Ms Williams said Council was discussing possibilities of the training with state emergency services agencies. "Council is committed to the whitewater venue delivering a lasting legacy for our community, which is why we have been building strategic partnerships to ensure it can also be used for emergency services training," she said. "We will also be speaking with national and international emergency services agencies about potential training partnerships, offering economic and tourism opportunities. "Last year I travelled to Canberra to brief federal departments on these opportunities and I will continue these conversations following the current Federal election."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/0393fa5a-bc48-4c68-8134-7dd379300135.JPG/r3_427_5998_3814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg