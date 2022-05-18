news, local-news, housing, homelessness, crisis, rental

The Local Government Association of Queensland, along with the state's biggest peak bodies, has reissued a call to the major political parties to commit to convening a National Housing Summit. Thirteen of Queensland's peak organisations have regrouped ahead of the May 21 Federal Election to reissue their call for the next Federal Government to address Australia's worsening housing crisis. The Local Government Association of Queensland CEO Alison Smith said a National Housing Summit would allow all three levels of government and industry to address the housing shortage impacting many regions and communities throughout the country. "The housing crisis is causing a range of social challenges for individuals, families and local communities," Ms Smith said. "Our organisations continue to be united in the belief that every Queensland - and Australian - community deserves to be a liveable one." Redland Community Centre CEO Allison Wicks said it was disappointing that no strategy had been put in place to protect Queenslanders from the housing crisis. "We see trends of families that have been in tenancies for years and now, all of a sudden, they're put on the street, literally, because the property is either getting sold or owners are moving back into these properties and that's across the whole of Redlands and the Wynnum-Manly area," said Ms Wicks. The Redland Community Centre has been assisting homeless people across Redlands for the last five years, developing the Homeless United program in 2018 to help house people living rough. Ms Wicks said recently, the organisation has seen an increase in people falling victim to the nation's rental crisis. "The emerging demographic of homelessness is, in fact, families," she said. "These homeless families have jobs, have a bond, and have good capacity to pay for rent, but they're getting priced out of the market." "We're coming up to nearly 12 months for some of these families; this isn't something that's happened overnight." The call to convene a National Housing Summit is a reissue of a joint letter sent in March by the same peak bodies to the Federal Minister for Housing, Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar and Shadow Minister for Housing and Homelessness, Jason Clare. The initial letter said a housing summit would force collaboration between governments to act on the social challenges caused by the country's housing crisis. The Minister for Housing was dismissive of the initial letter, saying affordability issues were mainly being caused by a lack of supply from councils and state governments.

