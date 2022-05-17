news, local-news, bowman, candidate, henry pike, police, assault, alleged, charges, federal election

Bowman LNP candidate Henry Pike says he is pleased an alleged assault complaint he believes was "politically motivated" has been dismissed after police finalised investigations on Tuesday. Multiple witnesses claimed Henry Pike and a Labor volunteer were involved in a verbal altercation which turned physical at the Cleveland polling booth on Bloomfield Street on Monday. Police released a statement on Tuesday afternoon which said they had concluded investigations and no charges would be laid on either of the men involved. Police alleged the altercation was about the placement of political signs out the front of the polling booth, where a 34-year-old man pushed a 49-year-old man who stumbled backwards. Mr Pike denied the claims and said the issues had been resolved. "I'm pleased the police have quickly dismissed the politically motivated complaint," Mr Pike said. "I'm focused on what matters to the people of Bowman, not on bully boy tactics from my opponents." An LNP spokesperson said there had been no previous issues with volunteers between parties in the Redlands before the incident. "The overwhelming experience of this campaign has been the civil and orderly conduct of volunteers from all sides of politics at pre-poll locations," the spokesperson said. "This is an unfortunate outlier and the party calls for more respect from all volunteers." It is understood two LNP volunteers have made separate complaints about the Labor volunteer involved in the altercation.

