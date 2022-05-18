news, local-news,

Update 4.30pm A CAPALABA man has been charged with nine offences after a siege in Brisbane on Tuesday which involved police detonating a suspicious device. Several streets in Coorparoo and Wooloowin were plunged into lockdown across the afternoon, with police making an emergency declaration under the PSPA Act. The siege ended after police detonated a suspicious device inside a home on Hamley Street later in the evening. A search of the man's vehicle uncovered documentation falsely attributed to various government agencies, two knives and replica weapons. The 42-year-old was arrested at Coorparoo at about 4.20pm and taken to hospital where he remained today under police guard. He has since been charged with nine offences, including manufacture explosive without authority, possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of weapons. Police were called to the Wooloowin home about 1.30pm after a person visiting the property found a quantity of explosive materials inside a room. Detectives traced the man's phone to Coorparoo where he was taken into custody without further incident. The Capalaba man is due in Brisbane Magistrates Court this afternoon. Earlier A CAPALABA man has been taken into custody and is under police guard in hospital after two emergency incidents in Brisbane involving a suspicious device. Detectives arrested the 42-year-old at about 4.20pm on Tuesday after tracing his phone to an address at Coorparoo. Charges have yet to be laid, but police confirmed the man's vehicle had been towed from the scene for forensic analysis. Police made an emergency declaration in Coorparoo at about 3.35pm on Tuesday, forcing residents on several streets into lockdown. Members of the public were advised to avoid the area and those inside the exclusion area were told to stay indoors as police helicopters circled the area. A second PSPA was declared at 4.05pm in the northern Brisbane suburb of Wooloowin after a number of suspicious items were found at an address on Hamley Street. Police detonated a device inside the home and later revoked the PSPAs in place for the area. A police spokesman said there was no ongoing risk and thanked the public for their assistance. Read more local news here

