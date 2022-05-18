news, local-news,

A CAPALABA man has been taken into custody and is under police guard in hospital after two emergency incidents in Brisbane involving a suspicious device. Detectives arrested the 42-year-old at about 4.20pm on Tuesday after tracing his phone to an address at Coorparoo. Charges have yet to be laid, but police confirmed the man's vehicle had been towed from the scene for forensic analysis. Police made an emergency declaration in Coorparoo at about 3.35pm on Tuesday, forcing residents on several streets into lockdown. Members of the public were advised to avoid the area and those inside the exclusion area were told to stay indoors as police helicopters circled the area. A second PSPA was declared at 4.05pm in the northern Brisbane suburb of Wooloowin after a number of suspicious items were found at an address on Hamley Street. Police detonated a device inside the home and later revoked the PSPAs in place for the area. A police spokesman said there was no ongoing risk and thanked the public for their assistance. Read more local news here

