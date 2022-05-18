news, local-news,

A MAN has been hospitalised after a loader rolled in a workplace incident at Mount Cotton. A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to Seaview Road at 2.06am on Wednesday. The man sustained chest injuries and was taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition. The spokesman said a loader had rolled during the incident. Later the same morning, one person was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital after falling from a bike at Capalaba. Paramedics, including the High Acuity Response Unit, were called to the scene on School Road shortly before 8am. The patient, whose gender and age could not be confirmed, was in a serious condition when transported to hospital. Read more local news here

