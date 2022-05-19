news, local-news, smoke, north stradbroke island, controlled burn

Islanders have been urged to take care with a controlled burn at North Stradbroke Island to bring smoke to the Redlands Thursday, May 19. Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) and Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation (QYAC) will conduct planned burns on Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island) The burn is being conducted as a practical exercise for staff fire response training. Planned burns may be conducted at Alfred Martin Way and smoke may be seen in the Dunwich area, Main Beach, Alfred Martin Way and Redlands area. Smoke can decrease visibility on roads, residents have been warned to take care on roads and drive safely to the conditions. For more information on controlled burns members of the public can contact the QPWS Dunwich office on 34788166.

Controlled burn training exercise on North Stradbroke Island