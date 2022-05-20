news, local-news, seniors, council, grants, residents, funding, activities

Redland City Council will fund events to get older residents of the bayside out and about to celebrate Queensland Seniors Month in October. Community groups can apply for support under the council's age-friendly grants program until June 8. Mayor Karen Williams said the program supported activities in the Redlands for the state-wide celebration of positive ageing. "Seniors contribute so much to our naturally wonderful Redlands Coast and their value to our community is strongly supported by Council through our Redlands Coast Age-friendly Action Plan 2021-2026," Ms Williams said. "Bringing our older residents together through events such as those during Seniors Month helps them develop often long-standing connections and friendships, and does wonders for our community well-being by reducing loneliness and isolation and supporting healthy, active lifestyles. "These grants are a way for Council to encourage groups to deliver events and initiatives across the city over the full month and a big part of what makes us such an age-friendly community." Ms Williams said $14,000 would be available for groups, with grants of up to $2000 for local events and up to $5000 for a single larger scale local event. "These grants are aimed at supporting activities and initiatives which appeal to older residents across the board, from our most mobile seniors to those with limited opportunities to get out into the community and connect with others. "Events and activities that benefit our island residents are encouraged." Applications are open until Wednesday June 8, for more information and to apply visit redland.qld.gov.au/seniors or call 3829 8999.

Council calls for community groups to host seniors week events