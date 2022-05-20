news, local-news,

MEMBERS of the Bayside Volunteers in Policing team have been recognised for their service to police and the community. Chief Superintendent Bill Graham presented badges and awards to three well-known local VIPs at a ceremony this week. The volunteers who earned recognition were Liz McKenzie-Smith, Alan Dorber and Rosie Nicol, all of whom are regulars at VIP events in the Redlands. Ms Nicol has received several other accolades for her contributions as a VIP, including a community service award which she received from former Police Commissioner Ian Stewart. These are the bayside police volunteers who earned badges this week after racking up several hours helping the community. Rosie Nicol Long-serving VIP Ms Nicol received a silver badge to acknowledge 4000 hours of service. She has worked hard to support people affected by domestic and family violence. Alan Dorber Mr Dorber received his gold badge to acknowledge a decade of service. He also received a District Officers Certificate to recognise his service to the VIP program and the Queensland Police Service. Liz McKenzie-Smith Seen at several Redlands VIP events, Ms McKenzie-Smith was presented a bronze badge for notching 2000 hours of service. Police thanked all volunteers for giving up their time to help police, crime prevention staff and residents in the Bayside Patrol Group. Read more local news here

Bayside police volunteers recognised for service to community