A Thornlands man will attempt a monstrous feat to climb as many mountains as he can in one day to raise funds for people struggling with mental health issues. Michael Dowling will climb the Glass House Mountains to raise funds for mental health charities the Black Dog Institute and This Is A Conversation Starter on May 21 if the weather holds up. He said the mountains represented the struggles many people with mental health issues have to overcome. "I decided to do this fundraiser to give back to these non-profit organisation as they have supported me when I was experiencing my lowest of lows," Mr Dowling said. "They outline the imports of mental health with educating all types individuals to not only stand for our own mental health problems but also to empower us with tools to practice mental wellness." He said he was inspired by the Netflix documentary '14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible' to set himself the challenge. The 13 peaks in the Glass House Mountains region all differ in size and difficulty, each presenting different challenges. "Not only I am needing to be physically fit but it shows the importance of being mentally fit along the journey. To be able to keep moving forward and up," Mr Dowling said. "I absolutely love hiking and climbing because it is a great way to connect with nature, other like-minded people, and most of all, having the time with myself." Mr Dowling's GoFundMe page has already reached $1680 of his $2000 goal. "My training has amplified leading up to this event and feeling really fit and confident to conquer the Glass House Mountains from dawn to dusk," he said. "I am going to give it my absolute all and do my very best to achieve the goal." He said he hoped to raise awareness through the challenge and encourage more men to speak up when they felt low. "Most often as men are expected to be strong, resilient and that society has narrated a story that we are "weak" if we show emotion" "Talking about what we are feeling and going through helps us navigate our thought processes and emotions. "No one should ever feel alone or that they can't continue with life. We as humans must work together as a collective to help communicate arising mental problems." Find out more and donate to Michael Dowling's GoFundMe page online.

