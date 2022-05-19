A good night's sleep is essential for good health and overall wellbeing. Sleep disturbances may lead to poorer physical and mental health and are known to increase the risk of developing other chronic health issues. Old mattresses, incorrect sleeping positions, bad posture and inadequate sleep hygiene can all place unnecessary strain on your neck, making it sore and stiff the following day. According to the Sleep Foundation, 33 per cent of your life is spent sleeping, so the way you sleep should help, not hinder your spinal health. Sleeping in awkward positions can cause back and neck pain, along with fatigue, muscle cramping and other health issues. While we naturally gravitate towards a certain sleeping position, either on our back, side or stomach, some sleep positions can be more beneficial than others. Sleeping on your stomach is thought to be the worst sleeping posture as it puts unnecessary pressure on your neck due to twisting your head and can strain your lower back. Side sleeping is generally considered a better position while sleeping on your back can also maintain a healthy spine. A chiropractor can provide advice on better sleeping positions, postural exercises, supportive mattresses and ergonomic pillows to ensure you sleep well and your neck doesn't suffer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/2963041f-1968-42ea-9a22-576d393f693d.jpg/r0_817_4672_3457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Don't be robbed of a good sleep

Losing sleep?: Sleeping in awkward positions can cause back and neck pain, along with fatigue, muscle cramping and other health issues. Photo: Supplied A good night's sleep is essential for good health and overall wellbeing. Sleep disturbances may lead to poorer physical and mental health and are known to increase the risk of developing other chronic health issues. Old mattresses, incorrect sleeping positions, bad posture and inadequate sleep hygiene can all place unnecessary strain on your neck, making it sore and stiff the following day. According to the Sleep Foundation, 33 per cent of your life is spent sleeping, so the way you sleep should help, not hinder your spinal health. Sleeping in awkward positions can cause back and neck pain, along with fatigue, muscle cramping and other health issues. While we naturally gravitate towards a certain sleeping position, either on our back, side or stomach, some sleep positions can be more beneficial than others. Sleeping on your stomach is thought to be the worst sleeping posture as it puts unnecessary pressure on your neck due to twisting your head and can strain your lower back. Side sleeping is generally considered a better position while sleeping on your back can also maintain a healthy spine. A chiropractor can provide advice on better sleeping positions, postural exercises, supportive mattresses and ergonomic pillows to ensure you sleep well and your neck doesn't suffer. Source: Australian Chiropractors Association, visit chiro.org.au.

