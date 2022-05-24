news, local-news, severe weather, bom

The Bureau of Meteorology has introduced new updates to its mobile phone app in an effort to provide more targeted advice to communities during severe weather events. The BOM Weather app will now send push notifications to users warning of six type of weather events including tropical cyclones, fire weather, flood, tsunami, severe thunderstorms and severe weather. Decision Support Services General Manager Sandy Whight said the updates will help people stay up to date with current warnings and forecasts especially throughout severe weather seasons. "People can now turn on push notifications for their set location and the BOM Weather app will proactively alert them when warnings are issued for those areas," said Ms Whight. "Once installed and enabled, a notification will appear on the person's device's lock screen whenever a warning is issued that is relevant to your set location, and they can also select which type of notifications they would like to receive." People are encouraged to update and install the latest version of the app and lodge their feedback online.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175071077/5982e2fc-8ce1-4ede-9311-d38fb47201c1.jpg/r0_46_992_606_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg