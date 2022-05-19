news, local-news, art, grant, apply, artists, develop, skills, paint, craft

Redland artists will get extra support to improve and develop their skills with grants to help emerging and establishing creatives master their abilities. The Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) Quick Response/Professional Development grants will help artists in the Redlands progress with their craft. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said individual artists could apply for up to $2000 and groups could apply for up to $4000. "The grants can be used to offset the costs of attending a workshop or classes, a mentorship or passing on their skills to the community," Ms Williams said. "We would like to see as many people as possible apply, but it is important to get in quick as applications are sent to grant assessors as soon as they are received, and will be approved until all funds are allocated." RADF Assessment Panel Co-chair Cr Paul Bishop said the grants would support a range of projects by local artists to help them take their skills to the next level. "Applications can be for concept development such as researching, developing and planning for a new project, or creative development in the form of a new work," Mr Bishop said. "Applicants can also seek mentorship with a leading creative to obtain feedback on an existing work or project idea, or to help with career development." Panel Co-chair Cr Lance Hewlett said there were no age or discipline limits for the grants which were open to everyone. "The RADF provides a range of categories which are eligible for funding, including community arts and cultural development, dance, developing regional skills, heritage, multi-arts, music, theatre, visual arts, craft and design, and writing," Cr Hewlett said. "Previous grant recipients are also eligible to apply, as long as they can prove they've acquitted their previous funds. Applications for the 2022 Quick Response Round close at 11.59pm on Friday 10 June.

