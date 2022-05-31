Redland City Bulletin

Cafe 63 among new restaurants at flourishing Victoria Point restaurant hub

JC
By Jordan Crick
May 31 2022 - 5:00am
FLOURISHING: Cafe 63 is one of a few restaurants which have moved into Victoria Point in recent times. Photos: Jordan Crick

VICTORIA Point is fast becoming a hub for foodies, with several new restaurants and cafes popping up in the suburb's major shopping precinct.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

