VICTORIA Point is fast becoming a hub for foodies, with several new restaurants and cafes popping up in the suburb's major shopping precinct.
Oscar Oscar Bar and Eats, Broken Hearts Burger Club, Sushi Paradise, Coffee Time Cafe and Cafe 63 have all opened their doors at Victoria Point Shopping Centre in the past six months.
Advertisement
It comes as the hospitality industry begins to pick up the pieces after a difficult period during the pandemic where strict social distancing rules and density limits were imposed on businesses.
Cafe 63 has moved into the space on the corner of Cleveland-Redland Bay and Bunker roads, and is positioned near long-standing business Thai Tamarind.
The cafe is known for its extensive menu, which includes burgers, wraps, schnitzels, salads and vegetarian meals.
Across the road, Oscar Oscar Bar and Eats is serving up tapas and cocktails at a Hamptons-style bar.
Sushi Hyo is also set to move into the centre's external dining precinct in late June or early July and will offer a range of Japanese dishes.
Victoria Point Shopping Centre has announced it is finalising a design to extend an awning in the external dining precinct.
The move will allow the centre to increase its outdoor seating capacity.
In more good news for local foodies, Lakeside Shopping Centre has recently welcomed Long Island Bar and Restaurant.
It replaces the popular Hog's Breath Cafe, which closed in June last year after more than 15 years of trade.
Other restaurants overlooking the lake include Elysium, Barcella, Opa Greek Cuzina and Grill'd.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.