The 2022 Redlands Business Excellence Awards has kicked off with nominations now open for what's expected to be a better than ever 'Logies style' event. The Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce Awards Committee has been working hard to bring a new look and feel presentation night that will be a red carpet event focusing on the winners and champions. A celebrity style after party will complete the event including local catering and entertainment well as exciting activation activities for the evening. "The 2022 Redlands Business Excellence Awards is an initiative of the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce, and is about celebrating and acknowledging the many incredible businesses we have on the Redlands Coast," said awards committee chair Cindy Corrie. "These awards are an opportunity to showcase local businesses and to encourage Redland's residents to champion themselves, and each other, as leaders in business excellence. "We encourage all businesses to enter this year, as the process of applying is a great opportunity to reflect on your business and what you have achieved over the past 12 to 18 months as well as where you are headed to in the future. "The submission, the process and the feedback given from the judges, all assist in providing motivation for ongoing business development and growth," Cindy said. The awards continued theme of Celebration, Passion & Excellence is about celebrating champions of business, recognising their passion for the local area and showcasing the excellence displayed by businesses on the Redlands Coast. "Presentation night tickets will go on sale from July, so be sure to save this date, in order to secure your ticket to the biggest business event on the Redlands Coast each year," Cindy said. This year the commerce has integrated the awards nominations and applications online into their new look website. Businesses are able to nominate peers as well as self-nominate their own business into one of 23 industry sector categories including Home Services, Young Entrepreneur, Manufacturing & Trades, Women in Business, Professional Services, Retail and more. With four directed questions to answer, aligned to the commerce's framework of Business Excellence, businesses operating or trading on the Redlands Coast will have the opportunity to share their personal story of excellence. Each submission will be viewed and graded by a panel of judges, allowing for a transparent, consistent, fair and measurable merit-based approach to excellence achievement. All shortlisted finalists will be invited to attend the awards presentation night on Saturday, October 15 at the Redlands Performing Arts Centre, Cleveland, where the winner will be presented as the Redlands Champion of their category. Submissions close at midnight (AEST) on Thursday, June 30.

