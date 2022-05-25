The Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce's business awards is the largest business engagement initiative on the Redlands Coast each year. In 2021, the chamber's awards subcommittee worked hard to re-imagine these awards with the introduction of the chamber's very own Framework of Business Excellence and produced a structured and meaningful awards process that celebrates true business excellence in this city. This framework puts the spotlight on seven key factors that promote excellence in business: This year, with the change to the presentation format and a move of venue to the Redlands Performing Arts Centre, we are offering our support to the Arts and Entertainment industry (one of the hardest impacted industries here on the Redlands Coast during the pandemic). At the same time we are bringing the focus of these awards back to championing the finalists, the winners and the businesses of the Redlands Coast. The awards night attracts more than 450 attendees from all businesses on the Redlands Coast and last year we saw more than 12,000 People's Choice votes cast from the public. With the change and inclusion of even more industry categories for this year's awards, I believe the chamber has provided a platform for every single business to get involved and take time to assess how we can achieve business excellence. The stronger our local businesses are, the stronger our local economy will be. Building businesses that can create employment opportunities locally for our youth coming out of our high schools, trade college and TAFE is a priority of the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce. The Redlands Business Excellence Awards provides the opportunity to celebrate business strength and champion this business success. An additional 'People's Choice' category allows businesses to nominate themselves to be voted for by the public. An Awards Workshop will be held online on Friday, June 3, for any business wishing to explore the questions in further detail or find out more. People's Choice voting will open on Monday, July 4. Be sure to nominate your business to be included. The chamber works to recognise business excellence in line with its strategic vision to champion the growth, improvement and innovation of local business in the city. It promotes excellence in business leadership, strategy and relationships to deliver results, support and celebrate a culture of community spirit and connection. This event could not happen without the support of local businesses which help highlight and showcase local champions. The chamber would like to thank and acknowledge the businesses supporting this year's awards; Redland City Council, Redland City Bulletin, SplashZone Media, Capalaba Park Shopping Centre, Cleveland Central Shopping Centre and Pacific Trophies. To find out more about how to enter the awards and for presentation night information visit: redlandscoastchamber.org.au, or for further details contact via email: awards@redlandscoastchamber.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/45a3a4dc-37e7-4815-b775-f2b5c95bf1f2.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Chamber promotes excellence in local business

Focus: The Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce aims to champion the finalists, the winners and the businesses of the Redlands Coast. Photos: Studio 4 Media The Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce's business awards is the largest business engagement initiative on the Redlands Coast each year.

