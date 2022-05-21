news, federal-election,

ELECTION day is set to kick-off in the Redlands over the coming hours, as thousands of residents take to polling booths to have their say on who will lead Australia for the next three years. Here is all you need to know about polling day, including where to vote, how the candidates will appear on your ballot paper and what to do if you test positive for COVID-19. Where to vote The Redland City Bulletin has compiled a list of polling booth locations in the Redlands. They include places like Mount Cotton State School, Point Lookout Bowls Club on North Stradbroke Island and Hilliard State School at Alexandra Hills. To see the full list of voting locations, read the story here. Who are the candidates? Bowman has six candidates. Here is how you can expect them to appear on your ballot paper. Walter Todd (One Nation) Mary-Jane Stevens (UAP) Ian Mazlin (Greens) Henry Pike (LNP) Phil Johnson (TNL) Donisha Duff (ALP) Has pre-polling been popular? Australian Electoral Commission data suggests pre-polling has been very popular in Bowman, with almost 40,000 people in the electorate casting their vote on or before Thursday, May 19. The odds LNP candidate Henry Pike has been strong favourite with bookmakers throughout the campaign, and is paying $1.15 to retain the seat left vacant by Andrew Laming. Labor's Donisha Duff is paying $5, while Ian Mazlin of the Greens is a $91 outsider. The key promises The major parties have made several election commitments in the Redlands ahead of election day. Labor have pledged $500,000 to the Centre for Women and Co at Cleveland, while the LNP have promised $1.84 million to fund a support program for at risk youths. Both major parties have also gone hard on funding for local sporting clubs. You can read more about other promises made in the Redlands on our website. Party visits Prime Minister Scott Morrison and opposition leader Anthony Albanese did not visit Redlands during the six-week election campaign. However, a number of LNP Ministers and members of the Labor shadow cabinet travelled to the region, including some well before the campaign officially kicked off. They include former Labor leader Bill Shorten and Defence Minister Peter Dutton. Anthony Albanese made an appearance at Cleveland in April last year to announce Donisha Duff as the ALP candidate for Bowman. What happens if I have COVID? Anyone who tests positive to coronavirus is eligible to vote over the phone. Only people who tested positive after 6pm last Friday (May 13) are able to access the service, according to the AEC. People wishing to vote this way must register online and provide details of a positive RAT or PCR test. Democracy sausages An online crowdsource suggests the following Redlands polling booths will be serving up democracy sausages. Weather forecast The Weather Bureau is forecasting rain in the Redlands and a low of 16 degrees on election Saturday. There is a 95 per cent chance of the region copping 25-40mm. Read more local news here

