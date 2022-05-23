news, local-news, trampolining, redland city gym sports, athlete, championships, nationals, state, flip, jump

A Thornlands athlete sidelined by injury last year has bounced back within six months to become a national trampolining champion. Trey Morales was one of five Redland City Gymsports athletes who competed at the Australian Trampoline Sports Championships at Carrara this month. Coach Melanie Tonks said the small team of Redland athletes brought home one gold, three silver and two bronze medals between them. "The team achieved some amazing results that were not anticipated," Ms Tonks said. At just 15-years-old, Morales pulled off four great passes to win the level six men's double mini trampoline event six months after fracturing his heel. "This was a boy who only started the sport in 2021 and then spent months out with injury," Ms Tonks said. Charlotte Johnstone, 18, took on a new challenge in the senior women's division this year in the hope of representing Australia at the World Championships in November. She placed third in trampoline, beating all but two members of the national team. Johnstone also won silver in the junior u22 double mini and placed sixth in level seven tumbing. Charlie Graham, 12, placed third in the youth u13 double mini event after a gruelling two step finals pricess. Graham also won silver in the level five synchronised trampoline. Charlie Ebbstein, 13, placed second in the level six synchronised event and fifth in the youth u15 double mini. Bella Malcom, also 13, placed 12th in a large field of level six female tumblers. Ms Tonks said the team's results were well deserved. "These athletes work very hard, training up to four nights a week," she said. "Several of their team mates are almost as good and will be hoping to make the state team next year." Next, the Redland City Gymsports team will compete at the state championships in August and the national club event in September where some athletes could qualify for the World Championships in November. Ms Tonks said Johnstone will get the chance to train with the national coach as a member of the senior national squad and is one of the youngest athletes on the team. "As she is only 18, she has surprised everyone by performing so well at the QLD, NSW and National Championships this year," she said. "The other girls are all in their 20's and have been in the national team for at least four years."

