LIGHT rain has not deterred Bowman voters from hitting the polling booths early on federal election day. A sprinkling of people have already made their way through the gates at Mount Cotton State School to cast their vote this morning. It comes after more than 40,000 Bowman residents chose to vote early at pre-polling centres centres in Cleveland, Victoria Point, Capalaba and Brisbane. The Redland City Bulletin interviewed several voters at the Mount Cotton polling centre, many of whom believed Anthony Albanese and Labor would form government. Some residents said it would be a tight race, but a large majority felt the ALP would ultimately come through with the election victory. Among the election issues important to those surveyed at the booth were the economy, cost of living and aged care reforms. Bowman candidate Donisha Duff and Springwood MP Mick de Brenni were representing Labor at the Mount Cotton booth alongside a handful of volunteers. The LNP and Greens were also well-represented, and there was a spattering of volunteers from Clive Palmer's United Australia Party. Voting centres in the Redlands will remain open until 6pm, at which point the count will begin to determine who will lead Australia for the next three years. The outcome of Bowman will be of particular interest on a national scale, with Andrew Laming vacating the seat after 18 years as sitting member. Henry Pike is the $1.15 favourite to win Bowman, followed by Labor candidate Donisha Duff at $5. The AEC has warned long lines are a possibility at some election centres today due to staff shortages. Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers pleaded for voters to be patient and kind with those who were working the booths. "For the past week we've been working hard to assign temporary staff to election day roles quicker than we've been losing them to COVID-19," he said. To read more about how to vote and what to expect on election day, read the story here. Check the Redland City Bulletin website throughout the day and evening to see how the Bowman race is shaping up. Read more local news here

