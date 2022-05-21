news, local-news, federal election, polling, voters

Voters in the seat of Bowman were out in full force this morning hinting at a possible change of government. Braving the morning's wet weather, voters turned out in numbers at Mount Cotton State School to cast their ballot and have their say at this year's federal election. The Redland City Bulletin talked to several voters, many of whom felt the election was tight, with some suggesting the possibility of a hung parliament. Generally, however, it was Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party who voters tipped to win. One voter from Mount Cotton, Tom Rowan, said this election was particularly close. "It could go either way, although I think Labor has put a lot of effort in to advertising," he said. Natalie White, also from Mount Cotton, said she "would love to see more Greens representation." "It better not be the Coalition, it's time for a change," said another voter. Among the election issues important to those surveyed at the booth were the economy, cost of living and aged care reforms. "I think Labor will deliver on much needed aged care reforms," said Mount Cotton resident Fiona Lawson. The AEC has warned of potentially long lines at booths with COVID-19 infections forcing staffing difficulties. "We plead for patience and, above all, kindness to the everyday Australians working the booths who have stepped up to ensure the doors open in their community," said Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers. Voting will remain open until 6pm this evening. To read more about how to vote and what to expect on election day, read the story here.

