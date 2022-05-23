news, local-news, election, donisha duff, promises, labor party, albanese government, federal, bowman

The Redlands is set to reap the benefits of promises made by Labor candidate Donisha Duff despite her loss in the seat of Bowman. The Australian people elected a new Labor government at the federal election on Saturday night. LNP candidate Henry Pike won the seat of Bowman with 55.1 per cent of the vote. Ms Duff said she was disappointed to lose but said she was excited for an Albanese government to create a "better future." Ms Duff made promises throughout her campaign to improve health care, support women's issues, upgrade sporting clubs and fund community programs in Bowman. She said she was looking forward to seeing the promises she made on behalf of the Labor Party to be fulfilled. "The sporting club announcements, the community announcements, health service announcements are made because they are all areas that have been really badly hit by COVID over the last couple of years," she said. "So it is about rebuilding them re-establishing them so they can actually do what they do, but better." Ms Duff made a local promise to the Yulu-Burri-Ba clinic at Dunwich for a $1.9 million upgrade to their building and adjoining land, with purpose-built dongas and fit-out to improve the service for 4000 clients and meet growing demand. Sports clubs are also set to benefit from $700,000, with seven clubs to share in funding to upgrade facilities and support the growth of women's sports. Rugby union, rugby league, Australian football, soccer, touch football and baseball clubs will all see upwards of $30,000 to fund upgrades to facilities in the deal. The Labor government will address local domestic violence assistance, with the Centre for Women and Co. set for $500,000 to expand the service's premises and provide more support for victims. The Party has promised to install one of 400 community batteries in the Redlands under the $200 million Power to People Battery Plan to help tackle the cost of living by supporting the grid during peak times to cut power bills and reduce carbon emissions. Island arts was promised a boost with $1.5 million to go to the Macleay Island Arts Complex (MIAC) for a new purpose-built facility to support their work in the region. MIAC President Christopher Gilbert said plans had already been approved to replace the "dilapidated" premises, including a cafe, shop, terrace and ramp access between buildings.

