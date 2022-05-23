news, local-news, weather

Wet conditions are expected to continue for South East Queensland as the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts more rain for the region. Amidst the weekend's scattered showers, temperatures continued to drop as the region moves into winter. For this week in Redland Bay, cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a very high chance of rain near the coast, but a medium chance elsewhere. Overnight temperatures will fall between 13 and 16 while daytime temperatures will hover around the low 20s. Thunderstorms are predicted near the coast with the BoM warning of more powerful surf conditions for coastal activities such as rock fishing and swimming. Similar conditions are forecast for Wednesday with a 95 per cent chance of rain near the coast and an 60 per cent chance elsewhere. Temperatures can expect to drop between 12 and 15 overnight, reaching a maximum of 22 during the day. Sun protection is recommended from 9:50am to 1:30pm with the UV index predicted to reach a moderate level of 4. On Friday, rain will begin to ease with only a 50 per cent chance of showers falling between 0 to 2mm. Temperatures will drop overnight hitting a minimum of 15 and a maximum of 23 during the day. Sunny conditions are forecast for the weekend as temperatures continue to drop overnight to a low of 14. Some clouds are expected for Sunday, but otherwise mostly sunny with little chance of rain. Similar rainfall is forecast for Logan and the Scenic Rim during the week with slightly cooler overnight conditions. Temperatures will fall to a low of 11 by the weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175071077/00f9d784-d29e-4eaf-bba4-fa1b0f7cd49f.jpg/r0_326_2016_1465_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

South East Queensland to cop more rain during the week while temperatures continue to drop Jeremy Cook