HENRY Pike has succeeded Andrew Laming as Bowman MP, but the margin between the two major parties has shrunk in the bayside seat. Mr Pike vanquished the demons of an unsuccessful 2020 state campaign to retain Bowman for the LNP, winning about 55 per cent of the two-party preferred vote. It has signalled a changing of the guard in the safe Liberal seat, held by Andrew Laming for almost two decades. Labor has made a significant dent in the LNP's two-party preferred vote, with AEC figures showing a swing of almost five per cent towards ALP candidate Donisha Duff in Bowman. It is the most significant swing against the LNP in the division since the 2007 election, but that is due primarily to Laming claiming more than 60 per cent of the two-party vote in 2019. New Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said people had voted for change and his government would work to bring Australians together. "I will lead a government worthy of the people of Australia. A government as courageous and hardworking and caring as the Australian people are themselves," he said. "I want Australia to continue to be a country that, no matter where you live, who you worship, who you love or what your last name is, that places no restrictions on your journey in life." Mr Pike claimed victory in front of his supporters shortly before 9pm on Saturday as the live count showed he was pulling away from Labor's Donisha Duff. He had strong support at Redlands' major election day booths and pre-polling stations, winning more than 60 per cent of the two-party preferred vote in Cleveland and about 59 per cent at Victoria Point. According to the AEC, there was a swing to Labor at all Bowman polling stations, with the most significant shifts coming at Capalaba West, Hilliard State School and Thornlands South. Greens candidate Ian Mazlin claimed about 13 per cent of the primary vote, while Pauline Hanson's One Nation had 7.5 per cent and Clive Palmer's UAP 6.7 per cent. The AEC had Labor one seat short of a majority government as of 10am Monday. Read more local news here

