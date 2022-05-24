news, local-news, volleyball, permier volleyball league, losses, game, set, match

Wet and windy weather would not stop Redlands Volleyball Association form playing this week although senior teams suffered some tough losses. The division one women took their first loss of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season against Gold Coast 1-3. Despite a convincing 25-12 win in the first set, the girls lost momentum and could not fight their way back, going down 23-25 in both of the final two sets. Division two and three women also suffered losses against tough oppositions in what became the worst round for the senior women so far this year. Division one boys pulled a tidy 3-0 win in their match-up with the Gold Coast. Division two men were back in round three after a bye last week due to court flooding but missed out on the win against a well conditioned Elite team 0-3. Junior teams also had some hard fought battles with only the u15 and u17 boys taking wins in round three of the Junior Premier Volleyball League (JPVL). The u15 boys are still undefeated and obliterated their Gold Coast opponent with a 25-0 first set win, eventually taking the game 3-0. The u17 boys got their first win of the season with a close fought game against the Gold Coast and held on to come out on top. Jamie Needham was the standout player for the team after continued service pressure in the first two sets. Needham also set the Redlands attack up with hittable balls during his time on the court as setter. The u15 girls faced tough opposition as well this week which tested some newly learnt systems of play and gave them some great match experience. u17 girls also went down 1-2 to Easts after struggling to build momentum in the first set. They came back to win the second set but could not keep composure to win the third. The u17B girls had a bye this week but will take the court on Friday for their round 4 match. All teams will have a two week break of PVL and JPVL as Volleyball Queensland hosts the Schools Cup and Country Championships over the next two weekends. Teams will return to the court Friday June 10 and Sunday June 12. Div 2 Men v Aces United, Div 1 Men v SDV, Div 3 Women v BVC, Div 2 Women v Elite and Div 1 Women v South East Sharks. 15 Boys v West Brisbane Warriors, 15 Girls v Dragons, 17 Boys v Easts, 17 Girls Red v Dragons and 17 Girls Black v Easts.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/ebafdb09-ccb7-459f-861d-75ec098887b0.JPG/r0_7_5322_3014_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg