Labor Bowman candidate Donisha Duff said she was proud of her achievements throughout the election campaign to close the margin between Labor and the LNP as she conceded in the race for the seat of Bowman. Despite the loss, Ms Duff said she was excited to see an Albanese government and hoped Labor could win the seat of Bowman in the next election. LNP candidate Henry Pike won the two-party preferred vote by 10.2 per cent, slashing the margin from the 2019 election by half. Ms Duff said she was pleased to see a shift by traditionally Liberal voters which had a ripple effect across Australia. "It's a big margin to actually close in one election, I like to see that I've chipped away at that percentage," she said. "I've certainly had people who said they had been previously liberal voters say they voted ALP because we need a change. "This is going to supercharge the atmosphere of a lot of electorates around Australia." Ms Duff said she would not change anything about her campaign. "It is a big juggle and a big sacrifice that you make, maintaining a full time job and also running a campaign," she said. "I think I've done the best that I could under the circumstances as a first time candidate." She said the Labor government would be more consultative in the community and work to provide better outcomes for Australians. "Labor will be more consultative because we have got our base of union supporters yet, but we also know that we've got to talk to industry so I think a Labour Government plans to bring groups together to actually find a way forward," she said. Ms Duff made no promises to run again in 2025 but said she had enjoyed campaigning and meeting people in the electorate. "I think I've learned a lot in this year and certainly my name has gone out there and I've had even some people say they hope to see me next time," she said. "I'm not making any commitment, it's a sacrifice."

