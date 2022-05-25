Back and neck pain is recognised as one of the leading causes of disability globally. In the Global Burden of Disease study in 2010, neck pain ranked fourth highest in terms of disability and 21st in overall burden. Not surprisingly, neck pain (cervicalgia) constituted the top five back problem hospitalisations in 2017-18. During Spinal Health Week running from May 23-29, the Australian Chiropractors Association (ACA) raises awareness of the causes and adverse effects of neck pain with the 2022 theme, Sore Neck? Consider a Chiro. "Research shows that neck pain is a leading cause of disability in adults (reported by up to 20 per cent of adults), with many presenting for assessment," a spokesperson from ACA said. "This clearly demonstrates the need to educate Australians about their choices for neck pain treatment and to consider chiropractic care as a suitable healthcare option. "Implementing positive spinal health habits including good posture, sleep hygiene and partaking in regular stretching and exercise regimes are important factors in preventing neck pain. "Chiropractors can offer advice and assistance to help you make appropriate lifestyle choices and reduce the risk of spinal health issues arising in the first place." Chiropractors are seeing an increasing number of patients with what they call 'tech neck' or neck pain and posture damage caused by looking down at devices for extended periods. Avid gamer James Brody, 17, was experiencing constant pain in his neck and back and decided to make an appointment with a chiropractor. "I didn't realise how bad my posture was while I was gaming," he said. "My chiropractor gave me spinal adjustments, tips on taking breaks and correct posture, as well as stretches I can do at home, and it has really helped." By using various non-surgical techniques, such as specific spinal adjustments, manual therapy and low-force intervention, chiropractors offer a drug-free, hands-on approach to spinal healthcare. Find a chiropractor near you by visiting chiro.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/f88ef2fc-889d-437a-9005-4a51d07b0366.jpg/r0_1370_4672_4010_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Got neck or back pain? See a chiropractor

Pain in the neck: Spinal Health Week runs from May 23-29. The 2022 theme is Sore Neck? Consider a Chiro. Photo: Supplied Back and neck pain is recognised as one of the leading causes of disability globally. In the Global Burden of Disease study in 2010, neck pain ranked fourth highest in terms of disability and 21st in overall burden. Not surprisingly, neck pain (cervicalgia) constituted the top five back problem hospitalisations in 2017-18. During Spinal Health Week running from May 23-29, the Australian Chiropractors Association (ACA) raises awareness of the causes and adverse effects of neck pain with the 2022 theme, Sore Neck? Consider a Chiro. "Research shows that neck pain is a leading cause of disability in adults (reported by up to 20 per cent of adults), with many presenting for assessment," a spokesperson from ACA said. "This clearly demonstrates the need to educate Australians about their choices for neck pain treatment and to consider chiropractic care as a suitable healthcare option. "Implementing positive spinal health habits including good posture, sleep hygiene and partaking in regular stretching and exercise regimes are important factors in preventing neck pain. "Chiropractors can offer advice and assistance to help you make appropriate lifestyle choices and reduce the risk of spinal health issues arising in the first place." Chiropractors are seeing an increasing number of patients with what they call 'tech neck' or neck pain and posture damage caused by looking down at devices for extended periods. Avid gamer James Brody, 17, was experiencing constant pain in his neck and back and decided to make an appointment with a chiropractor. "I didn't realise how bad my posture was while I was gaming," he said. "My chiropractor gave me spinal adjustments, tips on taking breaks and correct posture, as well as stretches I can do at home, and it has really helped." By using various non-surgical techniques, such as specific spinal adjustments, manual therapy and low-force intervention, chiropractors offer a drug-free, hands-on approach to spinal healthcare. Find a chiropractor near you by visiting chiro.org.au. SHARE