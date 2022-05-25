tax time, students, blue mountains, expert help

Every year, more young Australians are earning their first paycheck not after handing out resumes at the local shops but through online platforms such as Uber or Airtasker or via trading in online currencies. While questionable stories abound about young people buying their first house with cryptocurrency before finishing university, one thing is certain, said Elinor Kasapidis, senior manager tax policy, at CPA Australia: you must pay tax on money earned from these methods. "Students and younger people are earning income from a much broader range of activities than ever before, but tax shouldn't be an afterthought. The moment you start earning income, you need to start thinking about tax." The Australian Taxation Office is well aware of these money making methods. Over the past few years, the ATO has instituted data matching programs with digital platforms and cryptocurrency exchanges so it can track how Australians are making money and ensure when it comes to tax time, your income tax declaration matches what has been going into your bank account. "The opportunities to hide are pretty small, so it's better to look into it and be upfront right away," Kasapidis said. For those who are not earning their dollars digitally, their first interaction with the tax system will be when they get a job and are asked for a tax file number by their employer. This enables the employer to hold back a percentage of an employee's earnings to cover their tax liabilities. However, with the tax-free threshold at $18,200, young people working a part-time job will likely be able to get some of the withheld money back through a tax return. "To get the refund back, you need to start thinking about lodging a tax return at the end of the financial year," Kasapidis said. With single touch payroll now mandatory, most of the information you need will already be prefilled when you complete your tax return via MyGov. It becomes more complicated if you have earned money via other sources or are paid in cash. This does not mean this money is not assessable for tax purposes, Kasapidis said. "Tips, gratuities, anything that you get paid in cash in relation to the work that you do, whether you've got a job or you're running your own business, is assessable." Once you've worked out your income, an income tax return is also a way to claim expenses to reduce your tax bill or increase your refund. For young people and most taxpayers in general, the danger here is not having the evidence to support an expense claim. "The biggest pitfall is just not keeping the records, so you don't have the receipts, but you claim it anyway," Kasapidis said. To keep track of your claims, the ATO has made the MyDeductions app so you can record your expenses as they come in. The app also connects to tax agent systems, so if you get an accountant to prepare your tax return, they can easily access your expenses. "The days of shoeboxes of paper receipts are probably long gone, but you need to keep the information for a couple of years in case the ATO comes back to check," Kasapidis warned. There are many deductions young people, and students can claim, so it is worth doing a bit of research or engaging an accredited tax agent. Common claims are work-related expenses such as uniforms and travel for work. Some education expenses are also tax-deductible, particularly those that are directly linked to your employment. For example, if you have completed a Bachelor's degree and then work in that field and decide to pursue further education, such as a Master's, course costs and items such as books and stationery are tax-deductible. To have a firm idea of what you can and can't claim, Kasapidis recommended consulting a tax professional. "The danger is listening to other people. Just because everyone is doing it doesn't necessarily make it correct, and there's always a risk when you're first entering the system you'll hear these stories about what people have been able to get, but it might not actually be legal, it might be fraud," she said. "There are bits around the system that you might not know about. That's where a tax agent can help."

Tax tips for students and young people

