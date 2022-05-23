news, local-news, USA hall of fame, Alexandra Hills Hotel, australian eagles, rumours; Fleetwood Mac, socials, May 21

They flocked to the Alexandra Hills Hotel on May 21 to get a taste of the greats in the rock industry with The Australian Eagles, Linda Rondstadt and Rumours: Fleetwood Mac tribute bands pumping out the hits.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/cca19924-ca18-4aa0-9b3f-f3793989d771.JPG/r0_158_5760_3412_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg