TWO people have been hospitalised after a crash on Wellington Street at Cleveland this morning. A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the accident involved two vehicles and took place about 8.30am. One person was transported to Redland Hospital, and the other to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane. QAS could not confirm the age or gender of those who were hospitalised. The Cleveland crash comes after a series of incidents on south-east Queensland roads this morning, with the worst coming at Greenslopes where a 15-vehicle crash on the M1 caused long delays for motorists. A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said six people had been taken to hospital after the crash and a further seven were assessed at the scene. Police blocked off all lanes and motorists were asked to delay their trip. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes near the Juliette Street off ramp just before 6am. Read more local news here

