news, local-news, swimming, shayna jack, alexandra hills, splash, ban, doping, national championships, dolphins

Alexandra Hills swimming product Shayna Jack has made a splash at the national titles, earning herself a place on the Dolphins team. Jack swam into podium finishes in the 100 metre and 50 metre freestyle events at the Australian Swimming Championships last week. The Ormiston College alum finished second in the 100 metre freestyle final at the championships in Adelaide last Wednesday night. She also clocked the fasted 50 metre freestyle time in the world this year, flying down the lane in 24.14 seconds on Sunday's final night of races. She has secured selection for the Australian Dolphins Swimming Team for the world titles in June and the Commonwealth Games in July and August. The 23-year-old makes her return to swimming this year from a two-year doping ban after testing positive to Ligandrol about three weeks before the 2019 world championships. Jack has maintained her innocence and her original four year ban was reduced to two years on appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which found she did not knowingly ingest the banned substance.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/fa58bfe6-f513-47f6-ae8e-4440cb98338d.jpg/r1_75_797_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg