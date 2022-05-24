news, local-news, redland city council, birkdale community precinct, open day, weather, cancelled

Wet weather has forced Redland City Council to cancel previously postponed open days at the Birkdale Community Precinct, but residents can still have their say on the Draft Master Plan. The days were set to be held this Friday May 27 and Saturday may 28. Mayor Karen Williams said residents would still be able to take part in consultation of the Draft Master Plan through an online survey and a virtual tour of the precinct. "All the information about the recently adopted Draft Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP) Master Plan is available on the project's website..." Cr Williams said. "This Plan is a vision of what will become one of the largest community spaces in south-east Queensland and one which will unfold over the next two decades. "The 62-hectare Birkdale Community Precinct will include Redlands Coast's first public swimming lagoon as well as the Redlands Whitewater Centre, which will be a host venue during the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games." The Draft BCP Master Plan community consultation process began April 30 and will continue until June 6. She said the project was the largest and most diverse community precinct to be delivered by Council. "There will also be seven Hubs with the following themes: Cultural, Innovation, Willards Farm (Food), Communications, Entertainment, Recreation and Adventure Sports, and Conservation," she said. "On the project's website you can watch a fly-through video of what it will become as well as go on a virtual tour of the site as it is now. "You can also download the draft master plan and look at detailed maps of what the Hubs will include." "I encourage you to jump online and complete the survey," she said.

