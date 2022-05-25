news, local-news, redland community centre, newborn hamper project, new parents, baby, volunteer

Becoming a new mum can be an exciting but overwhelming time and Redland Community Centre is helping take pressure vulnerable off families. The centre is running the Newborn Hamper Project, collecting essential baby items to relieve stress for new mums in need. RCC administration assistant Chantel Meehan who has run the project for the last year said it was created to assist local families who recently had or were soon to have a baby. "It can be a stressful time, especially for families who are doing it tough financially, fleeing Domestic Violence and or suffering mental illness," she said. "The most common struggles these families face is the increased financial burden associated with the up front and continued costs of essential baby resources and medical expenses, compounded by the impact of a reduced income whilst caring for the new child. "Financial stress is a major cause of the increasing mental health issues in our community... and providing them with these items alleviate the immediate crisis." The hampers contain essential items like nappies, wipes, swaddles, clothes, bibs, nursing and maternity pads, sleep suits, soft toys and baby hygiene items. Depending on availability they can also have bottles, teats, dummies and formula. The project has so far provided 65 newborn hampers to families in need and helped them access other assistance services. "In addition to the hamper and depending on each client's personal circumstance and the availability of items, we may also provide larger baby items such as a cot, pram, baby bath and more, alleviating financial stresses at a time when they need it the most." The organisation gets most of their donations from the community but also local businesses Smart Tots Childcare and Perfect Start. Redland Community Centre also supports families through counselling, emergency relief, financial literacy, Homeless United and DFV Assist programs. To donate items in good and clean condition or request a hamper contact the centre on 3245 2217 or email admin@redlandcommunitycentre.org.

