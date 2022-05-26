news, local-news, lawn bowls, state titles, Queensland, medal, silver, bronze, cleveland bowls club, broadbeach

Cleveland Bowls Club members took the Queensland championships this month and rolled intro podium finishes at the titles. The club had two teams in the Ladies Over 60's Pairs Event, played May 17-19. Betty Clarke and Kerry Heelas won silver and Georgiana Moore and Kay Smith won bronze. Cleveland Bowls Club chairperson Kay Pearson said the ladies just missed out on making the Australian Championships, with only winning teams advancing to the national competition. "Highlights of playing in the titles were competing against players from all over the State, challenging ourselves against top bowlers, renewing acquaintances from past years," Ms Pearson said. "We've been training for the State Championships by playing in pairs tournaments at other clubs in the wider Brisbane area." Ms Pearson said more people could pick up bowls and take their skills to a competitive level. "The great thing about these championships was highlighting our Cleveland Bowls Club and proving that our players can compete against tops clubs such as Broadbeach, Kawana and Tweed Heads," she said. "Bowls is a sport for all ages and skills, men and women and juniors. "We are very competitive players who are thrilled to have performed so well at this level, however, we also have social players who enjoy our friendly club."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/e0e84b11-f90b-43b0-930a-76a85d31ef1c.JPG/r0_59_576_384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg