The peak body representing Queensland councils has welcomed last week's federal election result by outlining their intentions to work with the new government on issues important to Queensland communities. The Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ) congratulated Anthony Albanese during the week on his election victory and called on the Prime Minister to commit to promises made to local governments. "Mr Albanese spoke yesterday of the need for all three levels of government to work together, and we look forward to working with the new Federal Government as they begin to roll out their election commitments, including additional funding for the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, disaster management and policies to help ease the housing crisis," said LGAQ CEO Alison Smith. Ms Smith said the LGAQ would continue to campaign for increasing Financial Assistance (FA) Grants funding and representation at the National Cabinet. "The LGAQ also looks forward to working with Mr Albanese and his team to progress Labor's commitment to a fair increase in Financial Assistance Grants funding," said Ms Smith. "As a former Minister for Local Government, we know Mr Albanese understands just how crucial this funding is to ensuring every local community is a liveable one, so we look forward to working with him and his new Cabinet to progress a meaningful FA grant increase," she said. "The LGAQ and the Australian Local Government Association have been campaigning for FA Grant funding to be restored to at least one per cent of Federal taxation revenue, as it was in the 1990s." The Federal Government distributes Financial Assistance Grants to states and territories to help councils fund local priorities. Under the previous Federal Government, Total Financial Assistance Grants were reduced by more than $500 million for the 2022-23 financial year. Redland City Council Mayor Karen Williams recently called for an increase in FA funding from the Federal Government to lift the financial burden off ratepayers. "We need more financial support, including more support from other levels of government," she said. "Financial sustainability is an issue for many councils across the State, which is why the Local Government Association of Queensland has been advocating for increased financial support." The LGAQ also expressed their eagerness to work with the new government to be represented at National Cabinet and tackle the state's housing crisis.

