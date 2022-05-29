news, local-news, debbie swain, cancer, bell, treatment, home, mater cancer care centre redland

A cancer survivor has donated a bell of hope to the Mater Cancer Care Centre to help patients like herself ring in treatment milestones. Wellington Point resident Debbie Swain reached out to her community through Facebook, calling for donations of a bell and a plaque to give to the centre where she completed her treatment. She began her cancer treatment in June 2021 after breast cancer was detected in a routine mammogram. Completing her treatment on Tuesday, Ms Swain said the bell represented a new hope for patients at the end of their cancer journey. "The bell ringing means to me the end of treatment. Those that ring it need hope, and those that hear it ring know there is an end," she said. "It felt euphoric to ring the bell and though nurses hugged me and wished me well, the bell somehow meant so much more. An end and a new beginning." A brass ships bell was donated by a Birkdale cancer survivor and physio business owner who rung a bell when she finished her own treatment at Greenslopes Private Hospital and wanted Redland patients to have the same experience. The wooden board and plaque was donated by a Wellington Point man with an engraving business at Carindale. The plaque reads the message, "Ring this bell three times well to celebrate this day. This course is run, my treatment done and I am on my way." Ms Swain said donations were fast flowing from the community, with many residents supporting her cause. "Cancer is a disease that effects many household and providing the end of journey bell as a ringing celebration for the local Mater Redland Cancer Care Centre is so special," she said. "It leads me to a life of no longer worrying about having treatment and enduring the side effects. "My hair will start to grow hopefully quicker and my nails stop breaking and possibly in time my finger tips getting their feeling back. "This bell of hope can now can be rung for the end of treatment for too many others sadly to come," she said.

