RACQ is pushing road safety as state government data reveals thousands of people are being seriously injured in crashes each year due to poor driving behaviours like speeding. The safety call comes amid a spate of recent crashes in south-east Queensland and as the state's road toll hits 125 for 2022, up almost 25 per cent on the same time last year. Recent crashes in the south-east corner include a 12-vehicle smash on the M1 at Greenslopes on Tuesday and a crash at Ormiston earlier this month which left a 51-year-old pedestrian in a serious condition. RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Cooney said on average, 20 Queenslanders were hospitalised each day with injuries sustained in crashes. "Our state's road toll is a tragedy, but the number of people going to hospital every day does need attention," she said. "Some people were admitted to hospital for a few days, while others were there long term, having to learn how to walk again or learn how to live with a significant brain injury." Transport and Main Roads figures show 7000 people were hospitalised with serious injuries suffered in crashes during 2020, despite a downturn in road use due to COVID lockdowns and restrictions. According to the data, 1484 hospitalisations involved distracted drivers and 802 were due to drunk driving. There were a further 472 hospitalisations involving fatigue, while another 388 involved speeding. Ms Cooney said people should not be ending up in hospital because of poor behaviour on the roads. She called for all Queensland drivers to do their part when hitting the road, including in the Redlands, Logan and Scenic Rim. "These horrifying statistics are a reminder that we all need to take road safety more seriously and every time we get behind the wheel, make sure we are driving so others survive," Ms Cooney said. "People do need to remember that driving is a privilege, it's not a right. We need to treat it like the dangerous activity that it really is so we can dramatically reduce the number of people going to hospital every year." Read more local news here

