OPINION: One woman a week is one too many

A woman a week. That's how many women die in Australia as a result of Domestic Violence. It's shocking. And it's happening around us. There's been a lot of talk about 'coercive control' lately, and part of me feels disappointed that we have to have a law about this. The cynical part of me thinks that a person who engages in 'coercive control' is going to continue to do so whether there is a law or not - I don't know that 'the law' is a deterrent to these people in the first place - but it could buy victims time and ultimately save their lives. Victims like Hannah Clarke and her three children, and Alison Baden-Clay. Victims who had never experienced physical harm before the incidents of their death. Because coercive control is all of the little things that add up, and end up not being so little anymore. All of the things that you as a Mother, Father, Brother, Sister, Neighbour or Friend can't put your finger on - all of the things that tell you something isn't right. The things you may have tried to explain to someone to make sure you weren't 'jumping to conclusions' - the things you wished the Police did more about. A woman a week. 52 Women a Year. Nearly 5,000 in my lifetime. That's too many lifetimes lost. Help is available, speak with someone today at 1800RESPECT, Available 24 hours, Learn more 1800 737 732 Cindy Corrie is the founder of Good Human, a community engagement and communications consultancy in the Redlands.

