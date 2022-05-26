news, local-news, environment, eco, indigiscapes, capalaba, redland city counci, fair, community

Redland City Council's Environment and Community Fair is back in 2022, with eco-entertainers and educators to cover Redlands wildlife, bees and bush cooking. The fair will be held at the IndigiScapes Centre Saturday June 4 from 9am to 2pm with events, activities, markets with fresh food and produce, cooking demonstrations and environmental speakers. Mayor Karen Williams said the fair would help Redland residents find inspiration to live more sustainable lives. "Our Redlands IndigiScapes Centre is an eco-wonder, a unique environmental education centre and it's the perfect place to host events like our Environment and Community Fair - and there's no better day or way to celebrate World Environment Day this year than at our Fair," Ms Williams said. "Whether you live on the Redlands Coast or if you're a visitor to the area, you know and appreciate that we are naturally blessed to enjoy such a breathtaking and diverse natural environment and the Fair allows us to celebrate all the natural wonders of the region - plus many that have been created by our talented community at the Food and Eco Markets." Presenters are Ranger Stacey, bee expert Dr Kit Prendergast and chef Christopher Jordan who will do a bush food demonstration. "...You can even learn how to rewild native fish, build a backyard pond and make sourdough," Ms Williams said. There will also be a guided fungi walk at 11.30am with IndigiScapes Environmental Partnerships Senior Officer Maree Manby. Division seven Cr Rowanne McKenzie said the Environment and Community Fair was becoming a popular event in the community each year. "There's so much for people to see and do in one day at the Fair and there is plenty on offer to keep the whole family entertained and excited and it's an event that I know many people in our region look forward to every year," said Cr McKenzie.

