THE Redlands Regional Jobs Committee has launched the Get Skilled initiative, allowing locals to search for training opportunities in the region.
The online directory features nationally recognised training, short courses, apprenticeships, traineeships and other offerings.
Advertisement
Training and Skills Development Minister Di Farmer said Get Skilled made it easy for the Redlands community to find local training and career development opportunities.
"This is a great example of a placed-based solution driven by the committee's identified need to address a barrier to training enrolments within their region," she said.
Get Skilled was launched in front of all 13 Redlands high schools in May.
Chamber of Commerce president Rebecca Young said the group was confident more Redlanders would now enroll in training.
"It is exciting to bring this resource to fruition," she said.
"As far as we are aware, it is the first online searchable training directory for the Redlands Coast region.
"We are supporting a bright Redlands Coast future through the creation of a holistic healthy region of choice for people to live, work, play and invest."
Get Skilled can also be used for career planning and provides information on RTOs who are looking to promote and start offering courses in the Redlands.
Wellington Point State High School industry liaison officer Rosemarie Arthars said teachers and students had waited decades for a Redlands training directory.
"I thank the Redlands Regional Jobs Committee for delivering this beneficial resource which I will be sharing with our school staff, students and their families," she said.
Cleveland District State High School deputy principal and Redlands Regional Jobs Committee member Karen Abraham said the resource had value for many different people.
"This Get Skilled resource ... is for those who are still at school, have just left school, are a job seeker, currently working and looking to develop new skills, mothers looking to re-enter the workforce, plus people looking to change career paths or re-skill," she said.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.