Cleveland
Redland Bay
The Blue Care Op Shop is open every Tuesday from 8am-12pm at 66-77 Peel Street, Redland Bay. Proceeds help local residents of Blue Care Residential Home.
Capalaba
Celebrate World Environment Day at Redland City Council's Environment and Community Fair at IndigiScapes on Saturday 4 June 2022, from 9am-2pm.
Alexandra Hills
Share your singing talents every Wednesday at the Alex Hills Hotel for Karaoke night from 8pm.
Cleveland
Councillor Rowanne McKenzie will speak to the Aveo Cleveland's Garden Club over morning tea and share planned and happening projects in the area from 10am.
Cleveland
Redland Art Gallery will host the second shared skills session on developing visual arts practice with Documentation of artwork Thursday June 2 from 9.30am-3.30pm.
Cleveland
Old SchoolHouse Gallery hosts the 'Our Colourful Commonwealth' exhibition coinciding with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The opening event is Saturday, June 4 from 5pm.
Wellington Point
Trinity Treasures Thrift Shop beside the Wellington Point Uniting Church opens Thursday and Saturdays from 9am-12pm. Funds raised support chaplaincy in local schools.
