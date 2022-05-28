news, local-news,

REDLANDS basketball product Tiana Mangakahia has signed with Sydney Uni Flames for the next two WNBL seasons. The 27-year-old, who grew up in Victoria Point and Alexandra Hills, is currently plying her trade closer to home with the Northside Wizards in the NBL1 competition. Mangakahia has recently returned to Australia after a stint in the US, where she led college basketball for assists during her final season with Syracuse after overcoming breast cancer. The former Redlander finished her college career averaging 15.8 points and 8.7 assists, despite missing the entire 2019/20 season while receiving treatment. Her breast cancer diagnosis came shortly after she was named in the Australian Opals pre-Olympic squad for the Tokyo Games. Mangakahia said being able to play under Boomers and Sydney great Shane Heal was a large part of her signing with the Flames. "I think the main reason I felt like Flames was a good fit for me was Shane had trained me and seen me play in juniors," she said. "I've been away from family and home for so long, I wanted to play WNBL and be the best player, teammate and person I can be. "When I spoke with Shane, we talked about developing my game to the next level. I respect Shane a lot and I know with him teaching me I'll get there. "My goal with WNBL is to win a championship ... that's one of my main goals with the Flames." Coach Heal said Mangakahia was a great fit for the Flames and could become an elite defender. "Tiana has been through many challenges, and I know she has plenty of upside from here," he said. "I have known Tiana personally since under 12s and I look forward to her being part of our team as we look to take a huge step forward next season. "She makes us very potent in offence and defence with our local back court pairing with Shyla [Heal]. Tiana can be a real game changer and I'm sure our fans will love watching her play." Read more local sport news here

